Cascade Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,949 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average is $107.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.