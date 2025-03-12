Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $23.20 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.17% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $23,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

