Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.16 and last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 128102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

