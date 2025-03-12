Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,426 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $29,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 63,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,401,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,722.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,857.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,982.53. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total transaction of $6,585,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,954,508.09. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,669 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,383. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

