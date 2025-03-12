Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 341,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,172,690.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,814,998 shares in the company, valued at $773,970,846.28. This represents a 1.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,062,500 shares of company stock worth $28,442,290. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

