Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

