Callan Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.43, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.