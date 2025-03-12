PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 23,372 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,372 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.6 %

DLTR opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $150.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

