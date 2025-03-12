Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 476,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.33% of Liberty Broadband as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $6,402,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,390,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,669,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.31. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 71,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $5,863,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,827,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,815,066. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

