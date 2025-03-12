Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45,541.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 579,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,265,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,177,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23,413.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 395,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 459,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,127,000 after acquiring an additional 325,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,478.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after buying an additional 152,427 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWY opened at $212.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.90 and a 200-day moving average of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $182.98 and a 52 week high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

