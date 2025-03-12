Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $29.72 Million Investment in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 592,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,718,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 2.14% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.20. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1429 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.