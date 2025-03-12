Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1,426.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,545 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $21,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,324,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,616,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,802,000 after buying an additional 435,854 shares during the period. GEN Financial Management INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,587,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,179,000 after purchasing an additional 163,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VIGI stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.