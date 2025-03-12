Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Holdings Raised by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $118,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,644,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,850,000 after purchasing an additional 102,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,403,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TPH opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $3,029,583.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 708,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,724,424.85. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

