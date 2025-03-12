Inspire Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.91. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

