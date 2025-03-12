Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 705.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,300.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

