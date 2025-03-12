AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 392,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE AER opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.34.

AerCap Increases Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

AerCap declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Get Our Latest Report on AerCap

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.