Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 68,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,046,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,336,000 after acquiring an additional 178,727 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 941,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,608,000 after acquiring an additional 156,496 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,230,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,166,000 after purchasing an additional 61,552 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SU opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

