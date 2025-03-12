Inspire Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $565.73 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,816 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,070. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

