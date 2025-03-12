iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,243 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,920 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,445,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,284,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,358,000 after purchasing an additional 172,943 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,167,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.