NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.