NBT Bank N A NY Sells 62 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Dover were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 39.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $1,342,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $181.01 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $168.20 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average of $193.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is 10.59%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

