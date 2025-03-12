Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $329.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.58, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

