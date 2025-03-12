GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 51.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,635,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,916 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 282.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,316,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 632,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,750,000 after acquiring an additional 107,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 508,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $44,521,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.87. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

