Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 214.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VHT stock opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

