GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases 264 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $286,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $51,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 23.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,594,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.