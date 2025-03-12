Jonathan Kraft Acquires 20,000 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Kraft acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,600. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Friday, March 7th, Jonathan Kraft purchased 3,500 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,415.00.
Shares of TKO opened at $144.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -345.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.73. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.32 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TKO Group by 491.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKO. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
