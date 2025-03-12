31,155 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 675,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIGR opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price objective on the stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

