Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price at $25.57

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 84.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,352,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $54,929,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 468.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,394,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

