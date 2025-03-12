Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Director Jeremy Peter Jackson Sells 25,027 Shares

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.8 %

FLUT stock opened at $231.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.91. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,052.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $5,677,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 322,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,227,000 after acquiring an additional 68,675 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 92,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares during the last quarter.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

