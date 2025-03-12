Amundi Buys 996,155 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Amundi boosted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 132.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996,155 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.93% of HF Sinclair worth $61,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,348.92. This trade represents a 10.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $632,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DINO opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Get Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.