Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $172.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.52. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.11 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total value of $96,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,758,197.66. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,381.70. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,169. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

