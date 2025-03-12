Amundi Lowers Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Amundi reduced its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265,455 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 2.20% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $70,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,126 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,451,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HASI

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.