Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,279 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.54% of Logitech International worth $74,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 115,300.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $709,816.80. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $105.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

