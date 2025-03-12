Larson Financial Group LLC Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. US Capital Advisors lowered EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of ENLC opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

