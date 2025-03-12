Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,948 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $216,943,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $159,907,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 790,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,492,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,813,000 after acquiring an additional 584,832 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $93.64 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

