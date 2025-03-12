Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.8 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

