Best Esports Stocks To Watch Now – March 9th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and DouYu International are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate within or profit from the competitive video gaming industry. These stocks can include companies ranging from game developers and streaming platforms to event organizers, all of which contribute to the growth and commercialization of esports. Investing in esports stocks means betting on the continued expansion of this entertainment and technology sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,782,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,232. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.51. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $146.56 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,476. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. Sphere Entertainment has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.91. The stock had a trading volume of 130,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,487. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.04. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $178.35 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 0.91.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 279,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,209. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $239.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.00.

