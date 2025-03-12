Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 100.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,782,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,999,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,894,000 after acquiring an additional 127,669 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,645 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

