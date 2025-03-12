APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of APi Group worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in APi Group by 2,058.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 217,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APG opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APG. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

