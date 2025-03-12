Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $109.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

