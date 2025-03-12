River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 3,163 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Atlanta Braves worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 14.6% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 507,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 57.0% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 480,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,736,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanta Braves to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of BATRK opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 24,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,653.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,354.52. This trade represents a 13.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,395. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

