Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $4,424,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Workday by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Workday by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,753,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.14.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $242.93 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total transaction of $13,799,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,200. This represents a 48.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,829 shares of company stock worth $113,033,319. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

