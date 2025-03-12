Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

