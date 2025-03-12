Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 1,947 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 559.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

BATS:BBJP opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.66. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $60.65.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

