Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETHE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

