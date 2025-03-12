Larson Financial Group LLC Has $183,000 Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,582 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URNM opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

