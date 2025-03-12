SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 248,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.08.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

