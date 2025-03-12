Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 5,233 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $921,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,449,000. Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

