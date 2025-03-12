Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $5.46 Million Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.78% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFM opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $696.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.