Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

